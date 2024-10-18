Pakistan's Historic Triumph in Multan: Shan Masood's Victory

Pakistan captain Shan Masood described the series-leveling victory in the second Test against England as a 'special' achievement, marking their first win on home soil in nearly four years. The 152-run victory in Multan was significant for the hosts, as it broke a prolonged winless streak in this format since February 2021.

This test victory also marked the first success for Pakistan under Shan's leadership, who took over from Babar Azam as the test captain late last year. 'The first one is always special, especially after some tough times,' Masood remarked, reflecting on the team's recovery from an innings defeat in the series opener.

Taking a strategic gamble, Pakistan benched out-of-form players and opted for a spin-heavy attack, which proved successful. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali captured all 20 England wickets on a turning pitch, leading to England's downfall. The third and final test is scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)