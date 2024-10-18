Left Menu

Pakistan's Historic Triumph in Multan: Shan Masood's Victory

Pakistan captain Shan Masood led his team to a remarkable test win against England in Multan, ending a nearly four-year winless streak at home. This victory, marked by a spin-heavy strategy, was Pakistan's first under Shan and highlighted their resilience after a tough period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 18-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:54 IST
Pakistan's Historic Triumph in Multan: Shan Masood's Victory
Cricket Australia Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan captain Shan Masood described the series-leveling victory in the second Test against England as a 'special' achievement, marking their first win on home soil in nearly four years. The 152-run victory in Multan was significant for the hosts, as it broke a prolonged winless streak in this format since February 2021.

This test victory also marked the first success for Pakistan under Shan's leadership, who took over from Babar Azam as the test captain late last year. 'The first one is always special, especially after some tough times,' Masood remarked, reflecting on the team's recovery from an innings defeat in the series opener.

Taking a strategic gamble, Pakistan benched out-of-form players and opted for a spin-heavy attack, which proved successful. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali captured all 20 England wickets on a turning pitch, leading to England's downfall. The third and final test is scheduled to begin in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024