Suspensions and Fines in Heated Premier League Clash

In a dramatic turn of events, Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White have been suspended following a contentious match against Brighton & Hove Albion, where Brighton's manager Fabian Huerzeler has also been fined for misconduct.

Both team managers were given red cards during the heated Premier League match, noted for its intense tackles, including one from Gibbs-White that led to his dismissal after a second yellow card.

The FA stated that all parties admitted to their misconduct, resulting in touchline suspensions and financial penalties, with Nuno receiving a two-match ban and an additional fine as sanctions were confirmed on Friday.

