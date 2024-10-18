Left Menu

Suspensions and Fines in Heated Premier League Clash

Nottingham Forest's Nuno Espirito Santo and Morgan Gibbs-White face suspensions, while Brighton's Fabian Huerzeler was fined after misconduct led to multiple dismissals in a match against each other. The FA announced fines and suspensions as a result of actions during the contentious Premier League game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:47 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White have been suspended following a contentious match against Brighton & Hove Albion, where Brighton's manager Fabian Huerzeler has also been fined for misconduct.

Both team managers were given red cards during the heated Premier League match, noted for its intense tackles, including one from Gibbs-White that led to his dismissal after a second yellow card.

The FA stated that all parties admitted to their misconduct, resulting in touchline suspensions and financial penalties, with Nuno receiving a two-match ban and an additional fine as sanctions were confirmed on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

