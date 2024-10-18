Left Menu

Grit and Glory: Arzan Nagwaswalla's Heroic Stand Propels Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla, batting at number 10, scored a resilient 59 and shared a vital 86-run partnership with skipper Chintan Gaja, who added 38, leading Gujarat to a respectable 289 for eight against Andhra on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match.

In a phenomenal display of grit, Arzan Nagwaswalla, batting at number 10, led Gujarat's recovery with a tenacious 59 not out. Sharing an undefeated 86-run stand for the ninth wicket with captain Chintan Gaja, scoring 38, they took Gujarat to 289/8 on the opening day against Andhra.

The hosts, electing to bat, began positively with Rishi Patel (26) and Priyank Panchal (28) putting together 48 for the first wicket. Despite a promising start from Manan Hingrajia (48), the middle order stumbled as Gujarat lost wickets at regular intervals.

Contributing to Gujarat's mid-innings wobble, spinners Lalith Mohan and Tripurana Vijay claimed five wickets between them. However, Arzan, displaying commendable composure and resilience, thwarted further damage, guiding Gujarat to a respectable total by stumps.

