PCB Stands Firm on Lahore Finale Despite India's Uncertainty for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is braced for the possibility of India refusing to travel for the Champions Trophy, maintaining its stance to host the final in Lahore, regardless of India's participation. Sources confirmed the PCB's mental readiness amidst expected debates at the ICC Board meeting in Dubai this month.

The anticipation surrounding India's decision has led to speculative discussions within the PCB, considering alternative venues like the UAE for India's matches while emphasizing the final stay in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Historical tensions and halted cricketing ties following the 2008 Mumbai attacks add layers to the discussions.

PCB officials, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, plan to present logistical updates and justify significant renovation efforts earmarked at 7 billion for Lahore's stadium. Despite alternative suggestions from other cricket boards, the PCB remains resolute about hosting the event in Pakistan, with Naqvi confident of discussions with BCCI on India's participation next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)