Left Menu

PCB Stands Firm on Lahore Finale Despite India's Uncertainty for Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is prepared for India not participating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, insisting the final be held in Lahore. The PCB is engaged in discussions with the ICC despite potential Indian match relocations, emphasizing its stance during the upcoming ICC Board meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:04 IST
PCB Stands Firm on Lahore Finale Despite India's Uncertainty for Champions Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is braced for the possibility of India refusing to travel for the Champions Trophy, maintaining its stance to host the final in Lahore, regardless of India's participation. Sources confirmed the PCB's mental readiness amidst expected debates at the ICC Board meeting in Dubai this month.

The anticipation surrounding India's decision has led to speculative discussions within the PCB, considering alternative venues like the UAE for India's matches while emphasizing the final stay in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Historical tensions and halted cricketing ties following the 2008 Mumbai attacks add layers to the discussions.

PCB officials, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, plan to present logistical updates and justify significant renovation efforts earmarked at 7 billion for Lahore's stadium. Despite alternative suggestions from other cricket boards, the PCB remains resolute about hosting the event in Pakistan, with Naqvi confident of discussions with BCCI on India's participation next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024