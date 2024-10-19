Zak Brown Raises Alarm Over Red Bull's Ride-Height Device Controversy

McLaren's CEO Zak Brown issued a stark warning about 'massive consequences' if Red Bull is found to have violated Formula One regulations concerning car setup alterations during closed parc ferme conditions. This comes amid confirmation from Red Bull about a ride-height device in their cars.

The controversy deepened at the U.S. Grand Prix when Red Bull admitted to having the device but claimed it couldn't be accessed once cars were assembled. This issue arises as rivals express concerns that such a device may provide an illegal performance edge by adjusting ride height between qualifying and the race.

Brown emphasized the necessity for a transparent investigation by the FIA. He pointed out contradictions in Red Bull's statements and questioned the need for seals if modifications were impossible. The situation calls for clarity to ensure fairness among all competing teams in the sport.

