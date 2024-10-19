Cheptegei Champions Running for Health at Delhi Half Marathon

Uganda's celebrated long-distance runner, Joshua Cheptegei, renowned for his Olympic record in the men's 10,000m at the Paris Summer Games, has urged people to adopt running to support a healthier lifestyle. Cheptegei is set to compete in the upcoming Delhi Half Marathon held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, commencing on October 20.

Cheptegei, speaking at the Delhi Half Marathon media event, emphasized the importance of fitness. 'To be fit is to be healthy,' he stated, advocating for running as a preventative measure against lifestyle diseases. As one of the major contenders in the marathon, he expressed his aspiration to finish the race on top, following his remarkable Olympic feat.

Expressing excitement for the event, Cheptegei highlighted that this would be his third attempt at the half marathon distance, where he hopes to apply his training effectively. Anticipation builds as he prepares to face off against Ethiopia's Muktar Edris, creating further intrigue in their storied rivalry after a recent loss to Edris in a 10-mile race in Tilburg. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)