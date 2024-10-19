Legends Unite: IML Launches with Star-Studded Governing Council

The International Masters League (IML) has unveiled its star-studded Governing Council, which includes celebrated cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar, Sir Vivian Richards, and Shaun Pollock. As League Commissioner, Gavaskar will join Richards and Pollock in steering the strategic and operational blueprint of the IML, preserving its essence where heritage meets entertainment.

The league's maiden edition is set to take place from November 17 to December 8, with matches scheduled across Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur. The opening ceremony will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with Raipur selected to host the grand finale. Gavaskar, revered for his cricketing acumen and pioneering achievements, including being the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, emphasizes a focus on staying true to cricket's spirit while delivering worldwide excitement.

Sir Vivian Richards, once a dominant force in West Indies cricket, praised the IML's platform for bringing fans memories of yesteryears. Richards lauds the league's attempt to blend innovation with tribute to the sport's greats. Joined by Shaun Pollock, known for his all-rounder capabilities, Richards is eager to help lead the league into new dimensions.

Pollock expressed enthusiasm over participating alongside Gavaskar and Richards, citing the shared objective of creating an unforgettable cricketing carnival. The Governing Council aims to celebrate athletes who captivated audiences in the past while inspiring younger generations. The IML promises a unique spectacle, blending the charisma of cricket legends with modern-day fanfare. (ANI)

