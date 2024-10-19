Left Menu

Bala Devi Scores Historic 50th International Goal, Celebrates 'SHE POWER'

Indian footballer Bala Devi achieves a landmark by scoring her 50th international goal during the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal. Her remarkable journey, dedication to her father, and reflections on her career underline her iconic status, further empowered by her philosophy of 'SHE POWER'.

Updated: 19-10-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:51 IST
Bala Devi (Photo: AIFF Media Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Bala Devi, renowned as the 'goal machine' of Indian women's football, reached a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to score her 50th international goal. This feat occurred during the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal, in a match against Pakistan. The Indian audience and local supporters celebrated her achievement with a standing ovation, according to the AIFF Media Team.

In an interview, Bala Devi expressed immense pride in achieving this milestone, stating, 'Scoring 50 goals for India is a moment of great pride for me.' She dedicated her goal to her late father, crediting him for his profound influence on her career. Reminiscing about her father, she said, 'Everything I am today is because of him. He taught me from a young age, from kicking the ball to scoring goals.'

Reflecting on her career, Bala emphasized the strong affection and support she receives from fans and teammates. Despite facing injuries, her mental fortitude, guided by coach Santosh, has helped her make a strong return to the national camp. Bala also expressed gratitude for the opportunities her European stint provided, and hailed the growing support for Indian women athletes. Summing up her career with the phrase 'SHE POWER,' she urged continuous support from her fans stating, 'We will progress as much as you support us.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

