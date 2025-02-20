National Talent Award 2025 Celebrates Nepal's Achievers

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has spotlighted ten extraordinary individuals for the National Talent Award 2025, celebrating their exceptional achievements during the 75th National Democracy Day.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, recognized Dr. Om Murti Anil, a distinguished alumnus of AIIMS, honored for his extensive contributions to cardiac care over 15 years, impacting 10,000 patients.

Other honorees included Purnima Shrestha, celebrated for climbing Mt. Everest three times in one season, Dr. Tshering Lama from telemedicine, Hari Ram Shrestha in science and technology, Biraj Singh Thapa in technological innovation, and Rabindra Puri for heritage conservation.

This tribute underscores India's influence via medical education scholarships, as highlighted by Dr. Anil, known for a 2023 Guinness World Record in health awareness.

