Left Menu

National Talent Award 2025 Celebrates Nepal's Achievers

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, honored ten individuals for their significant contributions across various fields during the National Talent Award 2025 ceremony on National Democracy Day. Among the awardees were prominent figures in health, mountaineering, science, technology, and heritage conservation, acknowledging India's support in Nepal's medical education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:24 IST
National Talent Award 2025 Celebrates Nepal's Achievers
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has spotlighted ten extraordinary individuals for the National Talent Award 2025, celebrating their exceptional achievements during the 75th National Democracy Day.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, recognized Dr. Om Murti Anil, a distinguished alumnus of AIIMS, honored for his extensive contributions to cardiac care over 15 years, impacting 10,000 patients.

Other honorees included Purnima Shrestha, celebrated for climbing Mt. Everest three times in one season, Dr. Tshering Lama from telemedicine, Hari Ram Shrestha in science and technology, Biraj Singh Thapa in technological innovation, and Rabindra Puri for heritage conservation.

This tribute underscores India's influence via medical education scholarships, as highlighted by Dr. Anil, known for a 2023 Guinness World Record in health awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025