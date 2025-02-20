Left Menu

Diplomatic Action Taken in Wake of Nepali Student's Death at KIIT

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, revealed ongoing efforts to address the death of a Nepali student at KIIT, Odisha. Diplomatic discussions with Indian counterparts, including Odisha's Higher Education Minister, seek justice and safety assurance for Nepali students in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:51 IST
Arzu Rana Deuba, Nepal Foreign Minister (File Photo/@Arzuranadeuba). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a step to resolve the tragic incident involving the death of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba announced diplomatic engagements with India. This development was revealed after Deuba's attendance at the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat, Oman.

Minister Deuba reaffirmed her prior communication with Odisha's Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, advocating for a thorough investigation and legal proceedings against those culpable. She emphasized the importance of immediate diplomatic interventions, underscoring the demand for justice and measures to ensure the security and conducive academic environments for Nepali students in India.

Following the incident, Deuba reported that Odisha authorities had expressed commitment to addressing the concerns, including ensuring the safety of Nepali students. Notably, the university apologized, reinstated hostel access for students, and initiated actions against staff implicated in the events surrounding the student's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

