Diplomatic Resolution in Nepalese Student's Death at Odisha University

The death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepalese student at KIIT University in Odisha, was diplomatically resolved by Nepal's government. Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba announced measures, including an investigation and support for Nepalese students, following unrest on campus. Around 95 students were expelled amidst the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:47 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, announced that the government has diplomatically addressed the concerns surrounding the death of a Nepalese student in Odisha, India. The announcement came during a media briefing at Tribhuvan International Airport.

The deceased, Prakriti Lamsal, was a computer science student at KIIT University. Her death, initially believed to be a suicide, prompted widespread unrest among the nearly 1,000 Nepalese students at the university. Deuba affirmed that an impartial investigation was initiated after discussions with Odisha's Higher Education Minister to ensure student safety and an accountable resolution.

Additionally, the Odisha government has established a 24x7 help desk for students affected by the incident. Actions have been taken against university staff involved in misbehavior with Nepalese students. Meanwhile, 95 students expelled from the university have returned to Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

