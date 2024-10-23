Australia Dethrones India at Sultan of Johor Cup with Dominant 4-0 Victory

Australia shattered India's unbeaten streak in the Sultan of Johor Cup following a decisive 4-0 triumph in Johor Bahru. The Indian forward line was stifled by a formidable Australian defense, as Daykin Stanger emerged as the hero with a hat-trick at 33', 39', and 53', after Patrik Andrew's 29' opener. Despite this setback, India remains at the summit of the points table with nine points, while Australia is currently third, trailing New Zealand.

From the beginning, India faced formidable opposition. Although they exhibited promise initially, Australia's high press seized early control, dictating the pace with impressive speed and creating scoring chances. Late in the first quarter, Australian forwards entered the striking circle and came close with a fierce reverse hit. Australia nearly scored from a penalty corner in the closing seconds of the quarter, but India's goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh maintained the deadlock with a stellar save.

In the second quarter, legendary coach and former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh inspired India. Ali Khan made a notable save from a penalty stroke in the 18th minute. India countered swiftly, earning a PC, but Australia's defense neutralized the threat. India and Australia traded penalty corners up until Patrick Andrew broke the deadlock with a powerful reverse hit. Despite attempting to level through a PC, India's equalizing effort was thwarted by the Australian goalkeeper.

Australia extended their lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute as Daykin Stanger converted a reverse hit. This forced India to modify their strategy, aiming to bridge the gap. Daykin continued his masterclass by engineering a third goal, exploiting a defensive lapse in India's strategy to increase the lead to 3-0.

As India searched for answers, Australia's defense held steady, repelling India's attempts in the last quarter. Australian goalkeeper Hunter Banyard received recognition for his outstanding performance, thwarting numerous attacks, including a crucial diving save against Dilraj. Daykin completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute, and with only seven minutes left, India's quest for a consolation goal came in vain.

(With inputs from agencies.)