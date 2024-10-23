Sikandar Raza's Explosive T20 Century Powers Zimbabwe to Record Win

Sikandar Raza made history by scoring an unbeaten 133 from just 43 balls, propelling Zimbabwe to a record innings score of 344 for four in their T20 World Cup qualifier against The Gambia in Nairobi.

His explosive performance included 15 sixes, marking his maiden T20 International century and making him the first Zimbabwean to reach such a milestone in this format. Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani provided a strong foundation with a partnership of 98 runs from 34 balls.

Raza's record-setting innings was complemented by Clive Madande's 53 not out as they set an unbeaten 141-run stand for the fifth wicket. Zimbabwe aims to advance further in the Africa qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup, while The Gambia's bowler Musa Jobarteh endured a record concession of 93 runs in four overs.

