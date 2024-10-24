Left Menu

Gavaskar Criticizes India's 'Panic' Selection in Second Test Against New Zealand

Sunil Gavaskar voiced disappointment over Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion in the second Test against New Zealand, calling the inclusion of Washington Sundar a 'panic' decision. India faced a challenging must-win situation at Pune, aiming to bounce back after losing the series opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:26 IST
Gavaskar Criticizes India's 'Panic' Selection in Second Test Against New Zealand
Sunil Gavaskar. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized the decision to exclude spinner Kuldeep Yadav in favor of all-rounder Washington Sundar in the second Test against New Zealand at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Gavaskar deemed the move as indicative of 'panic' from the host side, which trails 1-0 in the series.

India's lineup for the crucial clash saw pacer Mohammed Siraj and batter KL Rahul sitting out alongside Yadav. Shubman Gill returned to the fold after a neck injury, with Akash Deep stepping in for Siraj, and Sundar making a comeback since March 2021, taking Kuldeep's spot. The team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, is under pressure to maintain their home dominance and stay in contention for the ICC World Test Championship finals.

During commentary, Gavaskar remarked on the unusual strategy of making three changes to the Indian team, suggesting the inclusion of Sundar was more about strengthening the batting lineup than bolstering the spin attack. He highlighted concerns over New Zealand's left-handers but maintained that Kuldeep should have played for his ability to challenge them effectively. India's playing XI featured a blend of experienced players and some returning ones, while New Zealand's squad was led by Tom Latham.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024