Gavaskar Criticizes India's 'Panic' Selection in Second Test Against New Zealand

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticized the decision to exclude spinner Kuldeep Yadav in favor of all-rounder Washington Sundar in the second Test against New Zealand at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Gavaskar deemed the move as indicative of 'panic' from the host side, which trails 1-0 in the series.

India's lineup for the crucial clash saw pacer Mohammed Siraj and batter KL Rahul sitting out alongside Yadav. Shubman Gill returned to the fold after a neck injury, with Akash Deep stepping in for Siraj, and Sundar making a comeback since March 2021, taking Kuldeep's spot. The team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, is under pressure to maintain their home dominance and stay in contention for the ICC World Test Championship finals.

During commentary, Gavaskar remarked on the unusual strategy of making three changes to the Indian team, suggesting the inclusion of Sundar was more about strengthening the batting lineup than bolstering the spin attack. He highlighted concerns over New Zealand's left-handers but maintained that Kuldeep should have played for his ability to challenge them effectively. India's playing XI featured a blend of experienced players and some returning ones, while New Zealand's squad was led by Tom Latham.

(With inputs from agencies.)