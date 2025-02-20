Hiranandani Group and Krisala Developers Launch Mega Township in Pune
Hiranandani Group collaborates with Krisala Developers for a 105-acre township near Pune, targeting revenue of Rs 7,000 crore. The project, involving residential, commercial, and retail spaces, highlights Pune’s booming real estate market driven by IT advancements and skilled professional influx. Initial development spans 30 acres, estimating Rs 2,100 crore turnover.
In a groundbreaking development for Pune's real estate landscape, Hiranandani Group has partnered with Krisala Developers to create a massive 105-acre township.
This ambitious collaboration signals an estimated revenue of Rs 7,000 crore, enhancing the burgeoning economic activity spurred by the city's thriving IT scene.
The township, situated in North Hinjewadi, encompasses residential, commercial, and retail parastatal sectors, strategically leveraging both firms' strengths to address housing demands and connectivity needs between Pune and Mumbai.
