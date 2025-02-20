Hiranandani Group and Krisala Developers Launch Mega Township in Pune

In a groundbreaking development for Pune's real estate landscape, Hiranandani Group has partnered with Krisala Developers to create a massive 105-acre township.

This ambitious collaboration signals an estimated revenue of Rs 7,000 crore, enhancing the burgeoning economic activity spurred by the city's thriving IT scene.

The township, situated in North Hinjewadi, encompasses residential, commercial, and retail parastatal sectors, strategically leveraging both firms' strengths to address housing demands and connectivity needs between Pune and Mumbai.

