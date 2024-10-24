Spin Magic: Pakistan's Duel with England's Batting Order
In the deciding third test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's spin duo, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, dismantled England's top-order, reducing them to 110-5. After opting to bat first, England faced trouble with captain Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith at the crease. The test series is currently tied at 1-1.
RAWALPINDI—In a pivotal test cricket series, Pakistan's spin prowess once again shone brightly against England. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali were instrumental in halting the visitors' progress, leaving them stranded at 110-5 by lunch on day one.
England's innings witnessed early promise with Ben Duckett scoring 52, but questionable decisions, especially the choice to bat first on a spinning track, set them on a difficult path. The challenge of rebuilding now lies with Captain Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith.
Previously leveling the series in Multan, Sajid and Noman maintained their momentum, capturing significant wickets, including Joe Root and Harry Brook, all facing challenges against their spinning deliveries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
