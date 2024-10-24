Delhi State School Games: Igniting Dreams, Fueling Sports Excellence

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the Delhi State School Games at Chhatrasal Stadium, delivering a stirring message to young athletes filled with hope and encouragement.

In her address, Atishi expressed strong confidence in the students' potential to compete in prestigious international competitions such as the Asian Games and the Olympics. She remarked that the apparent brief moments of performance are underpinned by years of rigorous training.

She stressed the Delhi government's commitment to nurturing athletes through the Play and Progress scheme, which offers financial assistance for sports training. This initiative aims to equip students from underprivileged backgrounds with the necessary resources to aim for higher sporting excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)