Boxing Steps Closer to LA 2028 Olympics: IOC Grants Provisional Recognition

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics by granting provisional recognition to World Boxing. The move follows governance reforms and the creation of a new global boxing body.

Previously, the IOC had run the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics after withdrawing recognition from the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to governance and financial issues. The IOC is still evaluating the sport's inclusion in the LA 2028 program.

World Boxing, launched in 2023, boasts 78 members globally and has met key criteria such as governance and financial stability. Despite challenges, including disputes during the Paris Olympics over athlete eligibility, the new recognition provides a hopeful path towards Olympic participation in 2028.

