Boxing Steps Closer to LA 2028 Olympics: IOC Grants Provisional Recognition

The IOC has provisionally recognized World Boxing, a new organization launched in 2023, marking a potential return of boxing to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. This move overcomes previous governance hurdles after the IOC stripped the IBA of recognition due to lack of reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring boxing's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics by granting provisional recognition to World Boxing. The move follows governance reforms and the creation of a new global boxing body.

Previously, the IOC had run the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics after withdrawing recognition from the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to governance and financial issues. The IOC is still evaluating the sport's inclusion in the LA 2028 program.

World Boxing, launched in 2023, boasts 78 members globally and has met key criteria such as governance and financial stability. Despite challenges, including disputes during the Paris Olympics over athlete eligibility, the new recognition provides a hopeful path towards Olympic participation in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

