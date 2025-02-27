India Eyes 2028 Olympics Glory: Strategic Meeting in Hyderabad

In a move to bolster India's Olympics performance, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has scheduled a strategic meeting in Hyderabad from March 7 to 9. The gathering aims to formulate a roadmap for the 2028 Olympics, bringing together sports ministers from various states and top-tier athletes.

India's recent performances, including six medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcased talent and resilience. The Indian men's hockey team, notably led by Harmanpreet Singh, secured consecutive bronze medals, marking a historic achievement not seen for 52 years.

Shooting prodigy Manu Bhaker achieved a remarkable feat by securing two medals in a single Olympic edition, a distinction last held by Norman Pritchard over 120 years ago. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra and Aman Sehrawat added silver and bronze in their events respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)