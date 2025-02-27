Left Menu

India Eyes 2028 Olympics Glory: Strategic Meeting in Hyderabad

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will host a pivotal meeting in Hyderabad discussing India's ambitions for the 2028 Olympics. Attendees include state sports ministers and elite athletes. India aims to improve on recent Olympic performances, having won six medals in 2024 and crossing 100 medals at recent Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:22 IST
LA 2028 logo (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster India's Olympics performance, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has scheduled a strategic meeting in Hyderabad from March 7 to 9. The gathering aims to formulate a roadmap for the 2028 Olympics, bringing together sports ministers from various states and top-tier athletes.

India's recent performances, including six medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, showcased talent and resilience. The Indian men's hockey team, notably led by Harmanpreet Singh, secured consecutive bronze medals, marking a historic achievement not seen for 52 years.

Shooting prodigy Manu Bhaker achieved a remarkable feat by securing two medals in a single Olympic edition, a distinction last held by Norman Pritchard over 120 years ago. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra and Aman Sehrawat added silver and bronze in their events respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

