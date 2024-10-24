Left Menu

South Africa's Victory in Subcontinent Ends Decade-Long Drought

South Africa's cricket team, led by stand-in captain Aiden Markram, achieved their first test win in the Indian subcontinent in a decade by defeating Bangladesh. This victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium bolsters the young team's confidence for future matches and aims for success in the World Test Championship.

Updated: 24-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:18 IST
  • Bangladesh

South Africa's cricket team broke a 10-year dry spell in the Indian subcontinent by defeating Bangladesh in the first test. The match, held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, concluded with a victory before lunch on the fourth day, marking South Africa's first subcontinent win in 15 games.

Captain Aiden Markram, who filled in for the injured Temba Bavuma, hailed the win as 'special' for the relatively young team. Markram expressed that the triumph boosts the squad's confidence to compete in challenging conditions and propels them to the fourth position in the World Test Championship rankings, strengthening their chance for the final at Lord's.

The South African team now looks ahead to the second test in Chittagong, with an optimistic outlook on continuing their success in upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home. The team views confidence and mental strength as key components in achieving their long-term goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

