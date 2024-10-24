Sports Showdowns: From Ohtani's World Series Aspirations to Sharapova's Hall of Fame Induction

Shohei Ohtani stands on the brink of a World Series victory with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having deferred a substantial portion of his contract to bolster team strength.

Dejounte Murray, despite an impressive debut, faced a setback with a broken hand during the Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova, alongside the Bryan brothers, will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, marking an illustrious chapter in tennis history.

