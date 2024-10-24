Sports Showdowns: From Ohtani's World Series Aspirations to Sharapova's Hall of Fame Induction
In recent sports news, Shohei Ohtani aims for a World Series title with the Dodgers, Dejounte Murray suffers a hand injury in his Pelicans debut, and Maria Sharapova is inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. Top seed Qinwen Zheng advances in Tokyo, and Damian Lillard shines in Milwaukee's opener.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:27 IST
Shohei Ohtani stands on the brink of a World Series victory with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having deferred a substantial portion of his contract to bolster team strength.
Dejounte Murray, despite an impressive debut, faced a setback with a broken hand during the Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls.
Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova, alongside the Bryan brothers, will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, marking an illustrious chapter in tennis history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- World Series
- Ohtani
- Sharapova
- Hall of Fame
- basketball
- golf
- tennis
- Dodgers
- Pelicans
Advertisement