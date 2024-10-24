Fernando Alonso: Racing Through a Record 400th Formula One Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin's double world champion, fell ill on Thursday, causing him to miss a scheduled news conference before what is set to be his record-breaking 400th Formula One Grand Prix in Mexico City.

The 43-year-old Spaniard is reportedly focusing on recovering for Friday's free practice sessions, where he plans to return to the AMR24 car. Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich is set to replace Alonso in the first practice run.

Despite Sunday marking his notable 400th Grand Prix weekend, Alonso has officially started 396 races, having missed start opportunities due to technical or race-related issues. His career highlights include winning over 32 races and securing two world titles, achievements that underscore his enduring passion and discipline in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)