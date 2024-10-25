Saud Shakeel's Century Shines for Pakistan Amidst Spin Challenge

In a gripping Test match, England found themselves faltering against Pakistan's spin attack, collapsing to 24-3 as Saud Shakeel showcased his prowess with a stoic century. Shakeel's knock of 134 led to a significant 77-run first-innings advantage for Pakistan.

Pakistan's spinners, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, exploited the dry pitch, quickly dismantling England's top order. Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were dismissed leg before wicket, and Ollie Pope's underwhelming performance continued as he edged a crucial catch off Ali's spin.

Despite England's initial hopes, Shakeel's meticulous batting, coupled with valuable late partnerships, thwarted their plans. Rehan Ahmed's four-wicket haul temporarily revived England's strategy, but Pakistan's resilience held firm, leveling the series 1-1 after a prior comprehensive victory in Multan.

