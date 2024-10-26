George Russell Leads Eventful Mexico GP Practice amid Albon-Bearman Collision

In a dramatic start to the Mexico City Grand Prix, George Russell of Mercedes clocked the fastest lap during the opening practice on Friday, despite interruptions caused by a major collision involving Williams' Alex Albon and Ferrari's Oliver Bearman. The incident saw Bearman, who is set to join Haas next season, collide with Albon after the latter lost control at turn 10. The crash paused the session for 13 minutes.

Albon found himself in a high-speed mishap as he rounded a corner to find Bearman's slower Ferrari obstructing the track, resulting in Albon's Williams hitting the Ferrari and subsequently the tyre wall. Though taken to the medical center, Albon was declared fit, while the FIA initiated an investigation. Williams' team boss, James Vowles, noted the unusual nature of the crash.

Mercedes' Russell recorded a fastest lap time of one minute 17.998 seconds, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz following closely and RB's Yuki Tsunoda in third. Championship frontrunner Max Verstappen faced engine issues, sidelining him for the final minutes. In a notable absence, Lewis Hamilton, handed driving duties to Kimi Antonelli, who completed the practice in 12th position.

(With inputs from agencies.)