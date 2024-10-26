Chris Wood's Brilliance Propels Forest in East Midlands Derby Victory

Chris Wood's performance was pivotal as Nottingham Forest defeated Leicester City 3-1 in the East Midlands derby on Friday, climbing to fifth place in the Premier League standings.

Ryan Yates initiated the scoring for Forest, which Leicester temporarily answered through Jamie Vardy's equalizer. However, Wood's two goals ensured a decisive win for the visitors.

Forest's dominance continued as Nicolas Dominguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Yates each had strong chances, highlighting Leicester's defensive weaknesses as they remain in 14th place.

