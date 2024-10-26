Left Menu

Shwartzman Receives Grid Penalty Without Race Seat

Israeli driver Robert Shwartzman received a five-place Formula One grid penalty despite not having a race seat. The penalty was issued after Shwartzman, driving for Sauber in a practice session, overtook during waved yellow flags at the Mexico City GP. It applies to his next F1 race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:14 IST
Israeli Formula One driver Robert Shwartzman has been handed a five-place grid penalty, even though he does not currently hold a race seat. The penalty, issued by the Mexico City Grand Prix stewards, comes after the 25-year-old Ferrari reserve driver infringed rules during practice.

Shwartzman was penalized for overtaking under yellow flag conditions during a session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This occurred while he was fulfilling obligations for Ferrari-powered Sauber to run a young driver twice during the season.

The stewards, stating the reason for the penalty, acknowledged that Shwartzman does not have an upcoming race but emphasized maintaining consistency in their decisions.

