Nuno's Focus: Game-by-Game Success for Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo, Nottingham Forest's manager, prioritizes the team's performance over their league position after a commanding 3-1 victory against Leicester City. Despite moving up to fifth place, Nuno emphasizes improvement, player commitment, and celebrating fans. Chris Wood's two goals highlight the team's growing potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:31 IST
Nottingham Forest enjoyed a significant boost in their quest for Premier League prominence with a decisive 3-1 victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Despite the triumph positioning them fifth in the league, manager Nuno Espirito Santo downplays the standings, focusing instead on continuous team development.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Espirito Santo expressed pride in the team's solid organization and the joy among supporters, emphasizing the importance of progress and team commitment. He insists the milestone is an indication of further potential to be tapped as the season progresses.

A standout performance from striker Chris Wood, who added two goals to his season tally of seven, underscores Nottingham Forest's ambitions. Espirito Santo praised Wood not only for his scoring prowess, but also for his leadership and dedication, as they anticipate their next match against West Ham United.

