Indian Wrestlers Set to Compete on World Stage Amid Governance Row

In a significant development for Indian sports, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that Indian wrestlers will compete in the Senior World Wrestling Championship set for October 28 in Tirana, Albania. This decision, made amid ongoing court cases concerning wrestling governance, reflects a commitment to support athletes, regardless of administrative challenges.

Mandaviya emphasized the need for sports to progress in India, stating, "Our wrestlers will go and bring medals... if any federation does good work according to its capacity, the government helps it." Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), highlighted the ministry's directive to prioritize national interests, despite existing disputes.

Previously, WFI withdrew the Indian team citing "interference" by the sports ministry. However, Indian athletes expressed relief following assurances of participation, with efforts being made to resolve governance issues through legal channels. The event offers an opportunity for Indian wrestlers to demonstrate their skills on an international platform.

