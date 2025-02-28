Delhi's Progress: Rekha Gupta Promises to Resolve Governance Issues
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the previous administration for lack of cooperation with the central government, pledging to address key issues like law and order, and women's safety. Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gupta promised enhanced collaboration to foster city development.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lambasted the AAP's previous government on Friday, accusing it of stalling the city's growth due to its non-cooperative stance with the central authorities. She asserted that her administration would engage constructively with the Centre to tackle pressing matters such as law and order, women's safety, and infrastructure issues.
The statements came post a high-stakes meeting on law and order chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attended by senior officials. The discussions delved into crime control, traffic management, and governance challenges plaguing the capital.
After the meeting, Gupta described the dialogue as constructive, blaming the former government for the city's stagnation by withholding crucial data from the central government. Gupta emphasized addressing women's safety and infrastructural solutions while highlighting the BJP's recent electoral success, which ended a 26-year hiatus from power.
