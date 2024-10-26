Left Menu

Israel Folau Backs Joseph Suaalii for Wallabies Fullback Role

Israel Folau, renowned for his transition from rugby league to union, endorses Joseph Suaalii as the future fullback for the Wallabies. Suaalii, a recent NRL convert, is poised for his debut in Australia's 15-man squad, with Folau highlighting his potential to excel in rugby union given his talent and grounding.

Israel Folau, one of Australia's most celebrated rugby league converts, has voiced his support for Joseph Suaalii to claim the fullback position for the Wallabies. Suaalii, who recently transitioned from the National Rugby League (NRL), is expected to debut next month following his inclusion in Joe Schmidt's 34-man squad for the upcoming European tour.

This tour is a crucial fixture for Australia as they gear up to host the British and Irish Lions next July. Reflecting on his own Wallabies debut against the Lions in 2013, Folau, who initially played on the wing before settling into the fullback role, believes Suaalii should also start with the number 15 jersey.

Folau, who faced dismissal by Rugby Australia in 2019 over controversial social media posts, now plays in Japan. He has expressed confidence in Suaalii's ability to transition successfully to rugby union, citing the young athlete's remarkable talent and strong grounding both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

