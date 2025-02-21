Left Menu

Wallabies Captain Harry Wilson Commits to Australian Rugby

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has extended his contract, keeping him in Australia until 2029. The decision follows his omission from the 2023 World Cup squad. Wilson aims to lead the Wallabies against the British and Irish Lions and in the 2027 home World Cup, emphasizing his dedication to Australian rugby.

Updated: 21-02-2025 06:42 IST
Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has secured his future in Australian rugby by signing a contract extension until the end of 2029. The Queensland Reds star made the commitment after opting against considering offers from abroad, indicating his dedication to the national team.

Initially left out of the 2023 World Cup squad by Eddie Jones, Wilson has revived his test career under Joe Schmidt and has led the Wallabies in recent matches. The 25-year-old expressed his desire to remain loyal to Australia, particularly as the current captain.

Wilson aims to steer the Wallabies in upcoming significant events, including the confrontation with the British and Irish Lions and the 2027 home World Cup. His leadership continues to be a significant asset to the Reds, with a promising start to Super Rugby Pacific.

