New Zealand Stuns India with Historic Series Victory

In a crushing blow to Indian cricket, New Zealand captured its first-ever series win on Indian soil with a decisive 2-0 victory. The touring team wrapped up the series on the third day of the second test in Maharashtra, leaving India in disarray at 245 all out during a chase for 359.

Mitchell Santner was the star of the match, achieving a stunning 6-104 in the second innings and amassing a total of 13 wickets for the series. He was ably supported by Ajaz Patel, who claimed the final two wickets, thereby sealing India's fate with a 113-run defeat.

The loss marks the end of India's 18-series winning streak at home, a record that stood since 2012. New Zealand, led by Captain Tom Latham, outplayed India in both matches, significantly showcasing their prowess and strategic gameplay, earning kudos not only to Santner but also to the entire team.

(With inputs from agencies.)