Nigeria's Victory Amid Airport Chaos
Nigeria was awarded a 3-0 victory over Libya following their refusal to play due to mistreatment at a Libyan airport. The win boosts Nigeria's chances to top Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, leaving Libya at the bottom of the group standings.
Nigeria has been awarded a 3-0 victory over Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, following their refusal to play due to being stranded at a remote Libyan airport.
The Confederation of African Football's disciplinary committee announced the decision on Saturday, significantly bolstering Nigeria's position in the group.
The victory moves Nigeria to 10 points, four ahead of Benin and five ahead of Rwanda, bringing them close to qualifying for the 2025 finals in Morocco.
