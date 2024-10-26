Left Menu

Nigeria's Victory Amid Airport Chaos

Nigeria was awarded a 3-0 victory over Libya following their refusal to play due to mistreatment at a Libyan airport. The win boosts Nigeria's chances to top Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, leaving Libya at the bottom of the group standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:59 IST
Nigeria's Victory Amid Airport Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria has been awarded a 3-0 victory over Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, following their refusal to play due to being stranded at a remote Libyan airport.

The Confederation of African Football's disciplinary committee announced the decision on Saturday, significantly bolstering Nigeria's position in the group.

The victory moves Nigeria to 10 points, four ahead of Benin and five ahead of Rwanda, bringing them close to qualifying for the 2025 finals in Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024