East Bengal's Thrilling Comeback: A 2-2 Draw Saves Their AFC Journey

East Bengal began their AFC Challenge League adventure with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bhutan's Paro FC. Dimitrios Diamantakos' second-half goal secured a point after a dynamic match, which saw both teams exchanging leads. East Bengal now readies for their next Group A encounter with Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimpu | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:05 IST
East Bengal commenced their AFC Challenge League campaign with a riveting 2-2 stalemate against Bhutan's Paro FC, securing a vital point due to Dimitrios Diamantakos' second-half goal.

Leading initially through Madih Talal's early strike, East Bengal saw their advantage nullified moments later by a William Opoku penalty, following Anwar Ali's foul on Evans Asante.

As the match progressed, Paro FC kept up the pressure, challenging East Bengal's defense persistently and edging ahead 2-1 by halftime. In response, East Bengal, determinedly seeking an equalizer, found success through Diamantakos, whose goal was crucial for the Super Cup champions' aspirations.

