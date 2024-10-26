East Bengal's Thrilling Comeback: A 2-2 Draw Saves Their AFC Journey

East Bengal commenced their AFC Challenge League campaign with a riveting 2-2 stalemate against Bhutan's Paro FC, securing a vital point due to Dimitrios Diamantakos' second-half goal.

Leading initially through Madih Talal's early strike, East Bengal saw their advantage nullified moments later by a William Opoku penalty, following Anwar Ali's foul on Evans Asante.

As the match progressed, Paro FC kept up the pressure, challenging East Bengal's defense persistently and edging ahead 2-1 by halftime. In response, East Bengal, determinedly seeking an equalizer, found success through Diamantakos, whose goal was crucial for the Super Cup champions' aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)