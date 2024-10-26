Tied Titans: Pro Kabaddi's Nail-Biting Showdown

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba concluded with an exhilarating 31-31 draw on Saturday, marking the season's first tied game. This clash kept the audience on the edge of their seats with a constant tug-of-war at every turn.

Bengal Warriorz took charge early, thanks to Maninder Singh's impressive plays, which left U Mumba struggling to keep up in the initial phase. However, Manjeet wouldn't let U Mumba fall behind, scoring crucial points to equalize the match.

Throughout the contest, Bengal's defensive stalwarts, Fazel Atrachali, Maninder Singh, and Sushil Kambrekar, worked tirelessly. Despite leading by a single point at the 10-minute mark, the Warriorz couldn't hold their advantage against a resilient U Mumba, resulting in a fittingly drawn encounter.

