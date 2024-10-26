Left Menu

Dabang Delhi K.C. Triumphs Over Telugu Titans in Thrilling Pro Kabaddi Clash

Dabang Delhi K.C. secured a close 41-37 win against Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League, with standout performances from Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik. Despite a strong first half by the Titans, led by Pawan Sehrawat, Delhi's second-half comeback ensured their victory in an exhilarating match.

Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
In an electrifying Pro Kabaddi League showdown, Dabang Delhi K.C. emerged victorious with a 41-37 win over the Telugu Titans at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The match witnessed Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik showcase commendable performances, scoring 15 points each to lead their team to success.

The Telugu Titans initially presented a formidable challenge, benefiting from Pawan Sehrawat's stellar 18-point contribution and Ashish Narwal's nine points. Despite the Titans holding a narrow 20-15 lead at halftime, courtesy of Sehrawat's impressive all-out raid, Dabang Delhi's resilience tipped the scales in their favor.

Responding fiercely in the second half, Dabang Delhi leveled the scores quickly, overturning the Titans' lead. Naveen completed his Super 10 well before the 30-minute mark, as the team fortified their defense. Eventually, Dabang Delhi solidified their advantage with a strategic all-out play, sealing their win against the home favorites, thwarting any Titan resurgence.

