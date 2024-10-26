Left Menu

Historic Triumph: New Zealand's Landmark Test Series Win in India

New Zealand's cricket team, led by captain Tom Latham, claimed a historic 2-0 Test series victory in India, ending India's 18-series unbeaten home streak. Key factors included an aggressive approach and winning crucial tosses, with Mitchell Santner delivering standout performances with a 13-wicket haul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:49 IST
Team India (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand's cricket captain, Tom Latham, attributes their historic 2-0 Test series victory over India to an aggressive playing style and the fortune of winning critical tosses. Their 113-run win in the second Test concluded India's 18-series unbeaten home run, marking an unprecedented achievement for visiting teams.

Latham emphasized the necessity of taking the initiative in the series, noting their victory at the MCA Stadium and ending India's home dominance. This success followed an eight-wicket loss for India in Bengaluru, breaking their prominent undefeated streak.

"We've consistently aimed to challenge India and have benefitted from key tosses as well," Latham said, highlighting the strategic advantage. Significant performances, especially by Mitchell Santner with a 13-wicket haul, were instrumental in sealing their remarkable success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

