Historic Triumph: New Zealand's Landmark Test Series Win in India

New Zealand's cricket captain, Tom Latham, attributes their historic 2-0 Test series victory over India to an aggressive playing style and the fortune of winning critical tosses. Their 113-run win in the second Test concluded India's 18-series unbeaten home run, marking an unprecedented achievement for visiting teams.

Latham emphasized the necessity of taking the initiative in the series, noting their victory at the MCA Stadium and ending India's home dominance. This success followed an eight-wicket loss for India in Bengaluru, breaking their prominent undefeated streak.

"We've consistently aimed to challenge India and have benefitted from key tosses as well," Latham said, highlighting the strategic advantage. Significant performances, especially by Mitchell Santner with a 13-wicket haul, were instrumental in sealing their remarkable success.

(With inputs from agencies.)