BJP Unveils New Delhi Cabinet After Historic Win

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa is set to be sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government today. He acknowledged the party leadership, including PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, for their support and expressed his commitment to fulfilling the vision for Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12:15 pm, with designated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh also taking their pledges.

With BJP reclaiming Delhi's government after 27 years, the party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers, will attend the ceremony. Despite winning 48 out of 70 seats, BJP has faced criticism from opposition parties regarding delays in government formation.

