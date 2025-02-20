BJP Unveils New Delhi Cabinet After Historic Win
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa will be sworn in as a minister in Delhi alongside Rekha Gupta and others. The BJP, after a sweeping election victory, forms a government in Delhi for the first time in 27 years, with national party leaders attending the ceremony.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa is set to be sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government today. He acknowledged the party leadership, including PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, for their support and expressed his commitment to fulfilling the vision for Delhi.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 12:15 pm, with designated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh also taking their pledges.
With BJP reclaiming Delhi's government after 27 years, the party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers, will attend the ceremony. Despite winning 48 out of 70 seats, BJP has faced criticism from opposition parties regarding delays in government formation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
