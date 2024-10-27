Left Menu

Barcelona's Young Guns Dismantle Real Madrid in Clasico Showdown

Robert Lewandowski's double and Lamine Yamal's impressive strike led Barcelona to a 4-0 victory against Real Madrid. The win ended Madrid's unbeaten La Liga streak and highlighted Barcelona's youthful talent. Despite financial troubles, Barcelona has risen to lead La Liga under coach Hansi Flick's guidance.

Barcelona's Young Guns Dismantle Real Madrid in Clasico Showdown
In an explosive Clasico encounter, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski netted twice, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added to the tally, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid. This triumph ended Madrid's 42-game unbeaten run in La Liga and underscored Barcelona's resurgence under new coach Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski scored from a precise delivery by Marc Casadó, a rising star in the Barcelona lineup. Yamal made history, becoming the youngest scorer in a Clasico at just 17 years old, further showcasing the club's promising youth talent. Raphinha capped the win with a composed finish.

The victory follows Barcelona's emphatic 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, marking a remarkable turnaround despite ongoing financial challenges. Coach Flick, praised for his sportsmanship, has inspired a youthful Barcelona squad, now leading La Liga with a six-point advantage over Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

