In an explosive Clasico encounter, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski netted twice, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha added to the tally, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid. This triumph ended Madrid's 42-game unbeaten run in La Liga and underscored Barcelona's resurgence under new coach Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski scored from a precise delivery by Marc Casadó, a rising star in the Barcelona lineup. Yamal made history, becoming the youngest scorer in a Clasico at just 17 years old, further showcasing the club's promising youth talent. Raphinha capped the win with a composed finish.

The victory follows Barcelona's emphatic 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, marking a remarkable turnaround despite ongoing financial challenges. Coach Flick, praised for his sportsmanship, has inspired a youthful Barcelona squad, now leading La Liga with a six-point advantage over Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)