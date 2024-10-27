Elbow Drama: Historic Early Red Card in Cruzeiro vs. Athletico Paranaense Clash

A historic moment unfolded in the Brazilian soccer league when Cruzeiro's striker, Rafa Silva, was expelled just three seconds into the game for elbowing Athletico Paranaense's Kaique Rocha. This swift decision by referee Rodrigo José Pereira de Lima handed Silva one of the quickest red cards on record.

The incident dramatically shifted the dynamics of the match, leaving Cruzeiro one player short and ultimately contributing to their 3-0 defeat. The loss complicates Cruzeiro's quest for a top position needed to secure direct entry into the next Copa Libertadores edition.

Meanwhile, Athletico Paranaense, battling against relegation, capitalized on the early advantage. As Cruzeiro strategically rested key players in anticipation of the upcoming Copa Sudamericana match, the team's current performance places additional pressure on their continental aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)