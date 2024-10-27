David Warner: Cricket's Multiform Marvel
David Warner, an Australian cricket legend, celebrates his 38th birthday, retiring as a multifaceted and record-breaking batsman. Known for his adaptability across formats, Warner's illustrious career includes two ICC World Cup titles and a stellar IPL record, solidifying his legacy as one of cricket's premier openers.
- Country:
- India
David Warner, a legendary figure in Australian cricket, marked his 38th birthday on Sunday, basking in the glory of a storied career. Recognized as one of the most accomplished top-order batsmen of the modern era, Warner's prowess on the field is underscored by numerous milestones and World Cup victories.
Warner made a sensational debut in 2009, scoring a rapid 89 against South Africa. This performance signaled the arrival of a unique talent, as he became the first Australian in 132 years to play international cricket without prior first-class experience. Over the span of 112 Tests, Warner amassed 8,786 runs, including 26 centuries.
In addition to his Test success, Warner excelled in ODIs and T20Is, with notable achievements in the IPL. His IPL career includes leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a title and securing the Orange Cap thrice. Warner's multidimensional contributions to cricket cement his legacy as one of the great all-format openers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Owaisi Calls for United Opposition Against Modi
Kharge Accuses BJP of Terror Links Amidst Modi's Naxal Slur
US Diplomatic Shift: Letting Lebanon Conflict Run Its Course
Turkish Foreign Minister's Diplomatic Mission to Greece: Renewed Hope for Bilateral Solutions
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba's Diplomatic Plans