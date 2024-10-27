Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Thailand Grand Prix

Francesco Bagnaia excelled at the rain-drenched Buriram International Circuit to win the Thailand Grand Prix, narrowing the championship gap with Jorge Martin to 17 points. Bagnaia capitalized on errors by Martin and Marc Marquez, securing his ninth victory of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:50 IST
Bagnaia Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Thailand Grand Prix
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia demonstrated stellar prowess as he secured a win at the challenging rain-soaked Thailand Grand Prix, significantly closing the gap with his championship rival, Jorge Martin. Bagnaia's tenth season victory was marked by an impressive response to difficult conditions and rivals' mistakes.

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin initially seized the lead with an exceptional start, but his errors, alongside those of Marc Marquez from Gresini Racing, allowed reigning champion Bagnaia to climb to the top of the podium. Martin's efforts were curtailed after a drift off track, a stumble that pushed him down the ranks.

Bagnaia praised his team for tactical insights, which helped him handle the slippery track, underscoring the critical role of teamwork under tough conditions. Despite Marquez's aggressive pursuit, Bagnaia maintained the lead, clinching the victory after Marquez's crash on the fifteenth lap, while Martin settled for second place, extending the championship contest to the final races.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024