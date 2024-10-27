A New Era: Ballon d'Or Without Messi and Ronaldo

The Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris marks the beginning of a new era in soccer, with the absence of iconic figures Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their unparalleled rivalry, which captivated the sports world for years, seems to have reached its end, prompting a search for the next great matchup.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is emerging as the frontrunner to claim the prestigious award, potentially becoming the first winner born this century. His performance, notably a Champions League hat-trick, underscores his credentials and signals the dawn of a new generation of soccer stars.

While some envision a new era of dominance led by Vinicius, others predict a return to the pre-Messi-Ronaldo era with multiple winners. As soccer evolves, fans and players alike anticipate new rivalries that could redefine the global game, with names like Mbappe, Haaland, and Bellingham leading the charge.

