Mohammad Rizwan Takes Over as Pakistan's New White-Ball Captain

In a significant leadership change, star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team, taking over from Babar Azam. Rizwan's appointment comes ahead of Pakistan's tours to Australia and Zimbabwe scheduled for next month, with Salman Ali Agha named vice-captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision follows Babar Azam's announcement earlier this month to step down as captain to prioritize his performance on the field. During his captaincy, which began in 2019, Pakistan failed to secure a major tournament victory and faced setbacks, including elimination from the Asia Cup at the Super 4 stage and not reaching the knockout phase of the ODI World Cup in India.

Babar Azam expressed the honor of leading the team through his official X account on October 2 but acknowledged the need for clarity and focus on personal growth. As the nation gears up for upcoming series in Australia and Zimbabwe from November 4, Rizwan is set to lead an ambitious squad, with notable absences including Babar himself, who is rested for the Zimbabwe tour. The squad also sees the introduction of promising talents and debutants like Kamran Ghulam and Omair Bin Yousuf, promising a fresh phase for Pakistan cricket.

