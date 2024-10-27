Left Menu

Mohammad Rizwan Takes Over as Pakistan's New White-Ball Captain

Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new white-ball captain of Pakistan's cricket team, replacing Babar Azam. The decision comes as Pakistan sets its sights on upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe. Rizwan aims to lead the team towards improved international performances after Babar's tenure without major tournament wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 18:35 IST
Mohammad Rizwan Takes Over as Pakistan's New White-Ball Captain
Mohammad Rizwan (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant leadership change, star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the new white-ball captain of the Pakistan cricket team, taking over from Babar Azam. Rizwan's appointment comes ahead of Pakistan's tours to Australia and Zimbabwe scheduled for next month, with Salman Ali Agha named vice-captain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision follows Babar Azam's announcement earlier this month to step down as captain to prioritize his performance on the field. During his captaincy, which began in 2019, Pakistan failed to secure a major tournament victory and faced setbacks, including elimination from the Asia Cup at the Super 4 stage and not reaching the knockout phase of the ODI World Cup in India.

Babar Azam expressed the honor of leading the team through his official X account on October 2 but acknowledged the need for clarity and focus on personal growth. As the nation gears up for upcoming series in Australia and Zimbabwe from November 4, Rizwan is set to lead an ambitious squad, with notable absences including Babar himself, who is rested for the Zimbabwe tour. The squad also sees the introduction of promising talents and debutants like Kamran Ghulam and Omair Bin Yousuf, promising a fresh phase for Pakistan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024