Scotland's Strategic Squad Changes for Historic Six Nations Face-off

Flyhalf Finn Russell will play in Scotland's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham, despite a recent concussion. Wing Darcy Graham is replaced by Kyle Rowe due to injury. Coach Gregor Townsend has made strategic changes, aiming for Scotland's record fifth successive victory in the historic Calcutta Cup fixture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:50 IST
Scotland's squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against England has been announced, with Flyhalf Finn Russell confirmed fit to play. The match, steeped in history as the Calcutta Cup, sees the Scottish side hungry for their fifth consecutive victory at Twickenham.

However, wing Darcy Graham will not feature in the game following insufficient recovery from a recent concussion, despite promising progress in his training. Kyle Rowe will step in for Graham, as coach Gregor Townsend makes strategic adjustments to his team.

Townsend is confident in the talent of his squad, which boasts players like Blair Kinghorn at fullback and Duhan van der Merwe on the wing. Scotland's history of success in clashes against England adds anticipation to this iconic showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

