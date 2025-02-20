Scotland's Strategic Squad Changes for Historic Six Nations Face-off

Scotland's squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against England has been announced, with Flyhalf Finn Russell confirmed fit to play. The match, steeped in history as the Calcutta Cup, sees the Scottish side hungry for their fifth consecutive victory at Twickenham.

However, wing Darcy Graham will not feature in the game following insufficient recovery from a recent concussion, despite promising progress in his training. Kyle Rowe will step in for Graham, as coach Gregor Townsend makes strategic adjustments to his team.

Townsend is confident in the talent of his squad, which boasts players like Blair Kinghorn at fullback and Duhan van der Merwe on the wing. Scotland's history of success in clashes against England adds anticipation to this iconic showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)