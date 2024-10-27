Babar Azam Steps Down: Rizwan Takes Over as Pakistan's White-Ball Captain

Babar Azam, esteemed cricketer and former white-ball captain for Pakistan, has chosen to step down from his leadership role. This decision was clarified by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who stated that Azam's resignation was an independent choice made to prioritize his performance.

Under Azam's captaincy since 2019, Pakistan faced disappointing outcomes, being ousted from the Asia Cup at the Super 4 stage and failing to progress in the ODI World Cup in India. In a heartfelt statement on his social media, Azam reflected on his tenure, citing the need for clarity and focus on his growth.

At a Lahore press briefing, Naqvi emphasized that Azam was not pressured to relinquish his role. With the endorsement of five Champions Cup mentors, Mohammad Rizwan, a prominent wicketkeeper-batter, has been appointed as the new captain, with Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain, ahead of the upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)