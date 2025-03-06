Left Menu

India, Sri Lanka, South Africa to play tri-series in Colombo ahead of Women's ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued a statement announcing the tri-nation series schedule.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:43 IST
Team India. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Team India will be playing a tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, also featuring South Africa from April 27 onwards. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued a statement announcing the tri-nation series schedule.

"Sri Lanka, India, and South Africa will play a One-Day Tri-Nation series during the months of April-May," said a statement from SLC. The tournament opener will be the Sri Lanka-India clash, with all the games set to be played at Colombo. After playing four games each, the top two teams will be qualifying for the title clash on May 11, added the statement.

The matches will be played as Day Games. The Sri Lanka team is currently playing a white-ball series against New Zealand away from home, while Indian players are involved in the Women's Premier League (WPL) season three at home. Some South Africa players are also participating in the WPL.

This competition will give these three teams much-needed game team leading up to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup taking place this year in India. Sri Lanka is the current Asia Cup champion, while South Africa made it to the semifinals of the last ODI World Cup back in 2022, after knocking out India in the group stage itself. However, with a third-place ranking in the ICC ODI Rankings, India is the best-ranked team currently, followed by South Africa, who are fourth and Sri Lanka, seventh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

