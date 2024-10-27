Thailand Edges Out India in Thrilling AFC U-17 Clash

In an intense AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifier, India's team narrowly lost 2-3 to Thailand after a gripping contest.

The match outcome has left India's progression to the next round uncertain, pending other group-stage results, despite goals from Ngamgouhou Mate and Vishal Yadav.

Thailand, driven by a passionate home crowd, found the winning goal late in the contest, dealing a blow to India's tournament hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)