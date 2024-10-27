Thailand Edges Out India in Thrilling AFC U-17 Clash
India narrowly lost to Thailand 2-3 in a high-stakes AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifier. Despite spirited performances from Ngamgouhou Mate and Vishal Yadav, India's fate in the tournament now hinges on other group-stage results. Thailand's supporters helped propel their team to a vital triumph in a competitive match.
In an intense AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifier, India's team narrowly lost 2-3 to Thailand after a gripping contest.
The match outcome has left India's progression to the next round uncertain, pending other group-stage results, despite goals from Ngamgouhou Mate and Vishal Yadav.
Thailand, driven by a passionate home crowd, found the winning goal late in the contest, dealing a blow to India's tournament hopes.
