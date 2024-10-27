Left Menu

Thailand Edges Out India in Thrilling AFC U-17 Clash

India narrowly lost to Thailand 2-3 in a high-stakes AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifier. Despite spirited performances from Ngamgouhou Mate and Vishal Yadav, India's fate in the tournament now hinges on other group-stage results. Thailand's supporters helped propel their team to a vital triumph in a competitive match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chonburi | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:10 IST
In an intense AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifier, India's team narrowly lost 2-3 to Thailand after a gripping contest.

The match outcome has left India's progression to the next round uncertain, pending other group-stage results, despite goals from Ngamgouhou Mate and Vishal Yadav.

Thailand, driven by a passionate home crowd, found the winning goal late in the contest, dealing a blow to India's tournament hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

