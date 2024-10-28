Left Menu

Carlos Sainz's Triumphant Farewell: A Memorable Victory in Mexico

Carlos Sainz achieved a memorable victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, marking his fourth career win and a farewell triumph before leaving Ferrari. Overcoming early setbacks, Sainz regained the lead and celebrated in front of his family, delivering an emotional farewell performance that solidified his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 08:04 IST
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz delivered a memorable performance at the Mexico City Grand Prix, securing his fourth career win and a significant farewell victory before departing Ferrari. Against the backdrop of a supportive crowd and with his family in attendance, Sainz conquered the track with determination and skill.

After starting on pole position, Sainz faced an early challenge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen. However, a strategic comeback after a safety car on lap six allowed him to regain the lead, ultimately maintaining it to the finish line.

The triumph was a special moment for Sainz, who celebrated with emotion during the Spanish anthem. Happy to win in front of his mother for the first time, Sainz reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the weekend.

