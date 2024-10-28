Sergio Perez's Career Uncertainty as Red Bull Faces Struggles

In a tense atmosphere at the Mexican Grand Prix, Red Bull's team boss Christian Horner refused to confirm whether Sergio Perez would complete the Formula One season after another poor display.

Starting from a disadvantaged 18th position, Perez faced multiple challenges, including a false start penalty and several on-track collisions, which left his car severely damaged. As a result, Red Bull slipped to third in the constructors' standings, trailing Ferrari, even as Max Verstappen maintained his lead in the drivers' championship.

Horner, when pressed on Perez's future with the team, hinted at tough decisions ahead, with no assurances given to the underperforming driver. Despite a contract until 2025, Perez's poor form since May has raised questions. While Horner confirmed Perez's participation in the upcoming Brazil race, speculation mounts on potential changes before the season's end.

